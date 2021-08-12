Putnam County Health Department reports 19 active cases of COVID-19; one UK Variant, no cases of Delta variant, 10 breakthrough cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department August 11th reported 19 active COVID-19 cases out of the 566 total. There were 38 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

There had been 26 positive test results so far for August. That is more than the months of June and July combined for Putnam County.

The health department urges residents to stay home if they are not feeling well. Ask a friend, neighbor, or family member to run errands, and leave packages on the doorstep. Residents are asked to not go out and about if they have a positive test, are feeling ill, have pending results, or have been told they are a close contact.

The Putnam County Health Department reported August 12th that there has been one confirmed U. K. variant of COVID-19. There have been no confirmed cases of the Delta variant. However, the office assumes it is in the county due to the sudden onset of additional cases, as the Delta variant is known to be more contagious.

The Putnam County Health Department reported there have been at least 10 breakthrough cases in the last two weeks, and no vaccine is 100% effective.

Twenty-four and a half percent of county residents had been fully vaccinated as of August 11th. It was noted that was based on information available to the health department, and the numbers are likely lower than what they actually are. Some individuals have gone out of state for a vaccine.

Any resident who would like to receive a Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should call the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.

