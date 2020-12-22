Putnam County Health Department reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports it has been notified of an additional 16 COVID-19 cases since December 20th, which brings the total to 350 or 7% of county residents. Thirty-eight individuals are being actively monitored. Five COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

The health department asks for residents to stay home if they have test results pending. Residents are also asked to stay home if they receive positive test results but have not been called by the health department.

