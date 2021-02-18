Putnam County Health Department reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports 15 additional cases of COVID-19 since its last update on February 5th, which brings the total to 479.

One person is being actively monitored by public health. Thirteen individuals have died from complications associated with COVID-19.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it will not receive vaccine this week for new vaccinations. The staff have contacted individuals due for a second dose and have them scheduled. The health department adds that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have new guidelines regarding quarantine of vaccinated persons.

Vaccinated individuals with exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they meet criteria, including being fully vaccinated, being within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series, and remaining asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure. Anyone who does not meet all of those criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance after exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

