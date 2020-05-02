Putnam County Health Department releases guidelines on reopening

The Putnam County Health Department has released guidelines to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 to support Phase 1 of Governor Mike Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan effective Monday through May 31st.

The guidelines say individuals should practice social distancing when out of their places of residence and take precautionary measures if a job requires someone to be in closer contact than six feet. No individual is permitted to visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end of life circumstances.

Putnam County retail locations may return to business but must limit their capacity. The health department recommends restaurants continue to encourage carry out and delivery services, but they may return to in house dining as long as social distancing guidelines are adhered to. Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart with only immediate family members seated together, a maximum of 10 individuals to a single table, and maximum capacity measures are met.

Schools shall remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year. Summer school may proceed at the discretion of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

State office buildings can open to the public as soon as practical to allow for essential state functions to continue. The Putnam County Health Department notes the order should not be construed to prohibit or restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it will resume all services Monday. Its doors will remain locked to control through traffic and adhere to the maximum occupancy and social distancing guidelines from the state.

Residents are asked to continue to call ahead to schedule appointments when possible. They should call the mainline when arriving for their appointments at 660-947-2429 and dial extension 0. Those without a cell phone may come to the front door and knock for entry.

The Putnam County Health Department asks residents to remain in their cars if the lobby is at capacity. Staff will notify individuals when they are ready. Clients are also asked to limit the number of attendees with them when possible and stay home if sick.

