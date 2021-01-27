Putnam County Health Department receives 144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department has secured 144 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

The health department will follow Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines and vaccinate health care providers, long-term care staff, first responders, emergency services, public health infrastructure, high-risk individuals, and individuals at least 65.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the 4-H Building on the Putnam County Fairgrounds on January 29th.

Residents will be asked several questions when scheduling appointments. The Putnam County Health Department will begin scheduling appointments on the morning of January 27th at 8 o’clock at 660-947-2429.

