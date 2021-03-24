Putnam County Health Department notes slight uptick in COVID-19 cases; Harrison County reports COVID-related death

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Harrison County COVID-19 Dashboard shows another death related to COVID-19, which brings the total to 18. Active cases went down by one to three as of March 23rd. There had been 1,012 total cases, and 858 had been confirmed. The dashboard indicates no COVID-19 cases had been reported in the last 14 days for Harrison County.

The Putnam County Health Department reported March 23rd four additional COVID-19 cases since March 19th, which brought the cumulative total is 484. Two individuals were being actively monitored by public health. Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Putnam County.

The health department noted a slow increase in cases in Northern Missouri, which is consistent with Southern Iowa. While the vaccine is becoming available, the Putnam County Health Department encouraged community members to continue to take safety precautions to protect family and neighbors.

