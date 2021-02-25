Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department encourages county residents who fall under Phase 1B Tier 3 to register with the state’s Vaccine Navigator.

Phase 1B Tier 3 includes those who work for kindergarten through 12th-grade education, childcare, communications infrastructure, dams and energy sectors, food production and processing facilities, the government, and information technology.

More information on the phases of vaccine distribution can be found at THIS LINK.

The Putnam County Health Department notes Phase 1B Tier 3 has not yet opened, but it wants residents to be ready for when it is opened. Residents who sign up with Vaccine Navigator will receive an email when the group opens and be able to make an appointment.

Those who register are asked to keep the email containing their patient ID number and also check spam and junk folders. The email will be titled MDHSS Covid Vaccine Update.

Register online at the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or by calling 1-877-435-8411.

