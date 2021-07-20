Putnam County Fair to run September 7 through 11, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Fair will be at the fairgrounds of Unionville September 7th through 11th.

Livestock shows are open to surrounding counties in Missouri and counties that let children from Putnam County show at their fairs. Livestock entries are due August 1st. Entries can be submitted, and payments can made at putnam.fairwire.com. Only dogs and cats are not eligible to show.

Open Bottle Baby Livestock Show entries are due by August 25th, so awards can be ordered. The show is open to Putnam County children only and will be September 10th at 5 o’clock in the evening. Contact the University of Missouri Extension Office of Unionville to register at 660-947-2705.

FFA and 4-H building project entries will only be open to Putnam County residents and will be done through the Extension Office.

The fair book is available at the Putnam County Fair website.

Fair tickets are available at the Extension Office and several other locations. They will cost $40 before August 25th and $45 after that. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Entertainment includes a bull buckout September 7th, a demo derby September 8th, Country singer Gabby Barrett September 9th, a tractor pull September 10th, and Neal McCoy September 11th.

