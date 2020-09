The Putnam County Fair royalty was announced on the evening of Tuesday, September 8th.

The Fair Queen is Sofia Valencia. The first runner up is Emily Davis. Miss Congeniality is Shaylea Vestal.

The Putnam County Fair 4-H king and queen are Dayton Dunham and Claire Tipton. The 4-H prince is Lucas Payne, and the princess is Schylar Hirst.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares