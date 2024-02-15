Putnam County Central Republican Committee hosts Lincoln Days event

Share To Your Social Network

State Representative Danny Busick will be the guest speaker at Lincoln Days in Unionville. The Putnam County Central Republican Committee will sponsor the event in the 4-H Building on the Putnam County Fairgrounds on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Other guests or their representatives set to attend include Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Senator Bill Eigel, and Secretary of State candidate Shane Schoeller.

Attendees will enjoy a complimentary soup supper with sandwiches and desserts. A live auction will also take place at Lincoln Days on February 22.

