Putnam County Brush Creek Bridge project set to begin

The U.S. Route 136 bridge over the Brush Creek has been a pathway for Sullivan County motorists since 1966 wand is in need of repair.

A bridge deck replacement project will be led by contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation. Crews plan to close the bridge Monday, Aug. 26, with a planned reopening in late November.

Motorists will be directed around the closure by a signed detour from Route 5 at Unionville south to Route 6 at Milan and then north on U.S. Route 63. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.