Putnam and Harrison counties see new COVID-19 cases, Wright Memorial, Hedrick Medical Center test over 2,500

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe have announced they had administered 2,762 COVID-19 tests as of the morning of Monday, July 27th. That was an increase of 263 tests since July 20th.

Wright Memorial had tested 877 individuals. Five hundred ninety-five were from Grundy County, 147 from Mercer County, 19 from Livingston County, and 116 from other counties.

Hedrick had conducted 1,885 tests. Those included 1,161 residents from Livingston County, 225 from Grundy County, 49 from Mercer County, and 450 from other counties.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it has been notified of three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. That brings Putnam County’s total to eight confirmed cases. Three are being actively monitored, and five have been released from isolation.

The health department notes the positive individuals have been notified. It is working on contact tracing.

The Harrison County Health Department reports there are 53 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of three. Fourteen of the cases are active, and 38 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Harrison County.

