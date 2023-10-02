Purdin sidewalk improvements to begin Wednesday, October 4

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The sidewalk improvement project in Purdin, originally scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 9, is now expected to start on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The project to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), funded in part through the Transportation Alternatives Program, is improving sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities in Browning and Purdin.

Stanton Contracting, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans to begin on the west side of A Street working south towards Ada Street. Once complete, crews will switch to the east side working north from Ada Street to A Street.

All work is expected to be completed in late November.

Some lane closures will be necessary throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control, flaggers, signs, and barricades. All vehicles and personal property will need to be removed from the work area before the start of construction.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

