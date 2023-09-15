Purdin gears up for 150th anniversary with three-day Fall Festival

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Purdin is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a three-day Fall Festival from September 22nd through 24th. The festival promises a plethora of activities for residents and visitors alike, aiming to honor the city’s rich past while fostering community spirit.

The festivities will kick off on Friday evening with a pie-baking contest, an ice cream social, and a birthday cake celebration. Farm game challenges are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., featuring a 50/50 drawing, crowd games, and Minute to Win It competitions. The evening will culminate in a “Happy 150th Birthday Fireworks Display” at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup is equally packed with events for all ages. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a pet show, a car and tractor show, and pageants for Little Mister and Miss, Junior Princess, Princess, Junior Queen, and Queen. Dora Tate and family have been selected as the grand marshals for the “Happy Birthday, Purdin!”-themed parade, which will commence at noon. Additional activities include a greased pole contest, inflatables, children’s games, birthday popsicles, a cornhole tournament, and a pedal tractor pull. Stage entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m., featuring Mr. and Mrs. Purdin, look-alike contests, a cake walk, a presentation on the history of Purdin, and another round of Minute to Win It. The Not-So-Newlywed Game Show is set to entertain the crowd at 6:30 p.m., followed by a performance by the Cody Vanderau Band at 8 p.m.

The festival will conclude on September 24th with a fried chicken dinner, open for free-will donations, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Ambassadors of Grace will provide gospel entertainment starting at 1 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to the event.

