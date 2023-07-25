Pumptown to perform at Pollock Sesquicentennial

Local News July 25, 2023July 25, 2023 KTTN News
Pumptown will perform at the Pollock Sesquicentennial at 3 pm on July 29, 2023.

Pumptown is a unique family band with their original, story-drenched lyrics and a constant rotation of instruments, from African drums to the accordion to the mandolin.

The band hails from South Central Iowa and has performed throughout the Midwest, including the Missouri and Iowa State Fairs. Between their original songwriting and revamped cover songs, there’s no musical taste to which they don’t appeal. You’ll be surprised at this farmer, engineer, nurse, and surgeon as they light up the stage.

 

Pumptown Performance News Graphic

