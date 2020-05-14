Pumpkin judging to be held during Northwest Missouri State Fair

The University of Missouri Extension in Harrison County will host a pumpkin growing contest at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany in September.

Pumpkin judging will be held at the Northwest Missouri State Fairgrounds on September 2nd. Contestants will be required to load and unload their pumpkins.

The top three finishers will be displayed during the fair. The winning competitor will receive $100, second place will receive $75, and third place $50.

Contact Field Specialist in Agronomy Andy Luke at the Harrison County Extension Center for more information on the pumpkin contest or growing pumpkins at 660-425-6434.

