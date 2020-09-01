Pumpkin growing contest in Bethany moved to September 26, 2020

With the cancellation of the Northwest Missouri State Fair, the large pumpkin growing contest held by the University of Missouri Extension in Harrison County has been moved to September 26, 2020. The contest will coincide with the Harrison County 175th Anniversary celebration. Cash prizes will be available for the three heaviest pumpkins.

Pumpkin Judging will take place on the west side of the square in Bethany from 8:00-10:00 am on Saturday, September 26th. All contestants will be required to load and unload their pumpkins, and the top three finishers will be displayed during the celebration. The winning competitor will receive $100, with 2nd place receiving $75 and 3rd place $50.

If you have questions about the contest or would like additional information on growing pumpkins, contact Andy Luke at the Harrison County Extension Center (660) 425-6434.

