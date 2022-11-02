Public meeting on teacher recruitment and retention to be held in Chillicothe

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The State Board of Education, in conjunction with the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission, will host a public engagement meeting in Chillicothe.

The meeting will be in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center at the Chillicothe High School on November 10th from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The meeting will cover teacher recruitment and retention challenges in Missouri and recommendations developed by the Blue Ribbon Commission. The State Board of Education will also ask for buy-in from all Missourians to support efforts to address what the board calls a crisis.

November 10th’s meeting is open to anyone who wishes to attend in person. The meeting will not be live-streamed.