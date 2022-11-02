Public meeting on teacher recruitment and retention to be held in Chillicothe

Local News November 2, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Teachers News Graphic
The State Board of Education, in conjunction with the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission, will host a public engagement meeting in Chillicothe.

The meeting will be in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center at the Chillicothe High School on November 10th from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The meeting will cover teacher recruitment and retention challenges in Missouri and recommendations developed by the Blue Ribbon Commission. The State Board of Education will also ask for buy-in from all Missourians to support efforts to address what the board calls a crisis.

November 10th’s meeting is open to anyone who wishes to attend in person. The meeting will not be live-streamed.

