Public meeting at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville set for August 14

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville on August 14, 2021.

The meeting will begin at 1 o’clock at the Point Shelter House. When entering Thousand Hills State Park from Highway 157, turn right onto Big Loop Trail Road at the park office and travel one mile to the Point Shelter House.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about Thousand Hills State Park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Informational meetings are held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 on State Highway 157 west of Kirksville. For more information about the August 14th public meeting, contact the Thousand Hills State Park office at 660-665-6995.

