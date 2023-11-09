Public invited: Milan C-2 School District honors veterans at November 10 event

The Milan C-2 School District is set to honor veterans with a special assembly on November 10th, inviting the community to join in the commemoration. Taking place in the high school gymnasium at 2 p.m., the event will feature performances by elementary students, the high school choir, and an honor choir.

During the assembly, elementary school students will present two patriotic songs. The high school choir will perform the National Anthem and an additional piece. An esteemed honor choir is also scheduled to contribute musical tributes to veterans.

The assembly will include speeches from senior Future Farmers of America (FFA) officers who will share their reflections on the significance of Veterans Day and recount personal stories about veterans in their lives. Furthermore, freshmen FFA members will have the honor of introducing the various military branches as part of the program.

The Milan C-2 School District extends an open invitation to the public to attend this event and join in expressing gratitude to our nation’s veterans.