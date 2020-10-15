“Public Information Open House” to be held in Milan regarding updates to impact statements for East Locust Creek Reservoir

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

What’s called a “Public Information Open House” is scheduled next month in Milan regarding updates to the environmental impact statement for the East Locust Creek Reservoir in Sullivan County.

A draft of the environmental statement includes the construction of a multipurpose reservoir in Sullivan County to be a water source and offer recreational opportunities. An assistant conservationist for Missouri, Chris Hamilton, noted the updates address changes since an environmental impact statement was prepared in 2006.

The open house meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 3 to 7 o’clock at the Milan community center. Due to Covid-9 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required for persons attending. There’s also to be a limit of 40 individuals at the community center location.

To be in attendance to answer questions and receive public comments will be representatives of the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and other cooperating agencies.

It’s also noted written statements may be presented to any NRCS representative at the Milan meeting on November 10th or mailed to Chris Hamilton at the USDA NRCS office, Parkade Center, Suite 250, in Columbia, 65203.

