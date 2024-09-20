Public cooperation sought after seven geese poached near Columbia

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation involving seven illegally harvested Canada geese found in Columbia. Local Conservation Agents Brandon Cotter and Adam Doerhoff are searching for information about the poachers who abandoned the geese along Rock Quarry Road.

According to the MDC, the geese were shot and left on the roadside, with none of the bird’s parts used. The discovery was made on Sunday, September 15, after several citizens reported the carcasses to local conservation agents. Since the early Canada goose hunting season does not start until October 5, the incident is being classified as a poaching case.

Conservation officials emphasize that public reporting plays an essential role in protecting Missouri’s wildlife.

“We rely on citizen cooperation to identify and apprehend poachers who have no regard for Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources,” said Randy Doman, MDC Protection Branch Chief.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is encouraged to reach out to Boone County Conservation Agents Brandon Cotter at (573) 777-2072 or Adam Doerhoff at (573) 239-6541. Additionally, individuals can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-1111, which is operated 24 hours a day, with the option to remain anonymous.

