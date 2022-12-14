Prysmian Group to expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new jobs

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Prysmian Group, a leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has announced it will expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new high-paying jobs. The company will add approximately 115,000 square feet of space to its existing manufacturing facility and install new production lines, machinery, and equipment to increase production capacity.

“Prysmian Group is another great example of a leading company choosing Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state continues to show the nation that it has what businesses need to succeed, including a skilled workforce. We welcome Prysmian Group’s expansion in Sedalia as it continues to grow and create jobs in the community.”

Based in Highland Heights, Kentucky, Prysmian Group is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and sale of wire and cable products. The company’s Sedalia facility, located just outside city limits, has a rich history of manufacturing in Pettis County and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. In the same year, Prysmian Group acquired the company previously known locally as Alcan Cable and General Cable. Prysmian Group now has a global workforce of more than 29,000 employees. The company’s Sedalia location manufactures aluminum wire products for commercial and construction markets.

“As we expand in North America, the Sedalia expansion is important in furthering our aluminum building wire pipeline,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. “We are not only ensuring we can help build the cities of the future today, but we are also investing in our employees and the facilities they work in daily. This investment will allow us to expand our facility, invest in our employees and add to our workforce.”

Prysmian Group’s Sedalia facility currently employs more than 215 employees, with hiring for new production positions expected to begin in 2023. New jobs created will pay salaries well above the average county wage.

“We’re excited to see Prysmian Group growing and creating opportunities in Sedalia,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This expansion will bring more good-paying jobs to the area, which is great news for Missourians and their families. We look forward to the positive impact that Prysmian Group will continue to have on the community and our state.”

For this expansion, Prysmian Group will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacturing, and sale of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Kentucky, Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video, and data transmission, the Group serves a wide range of markets.

