Proposed Missouri gasoline tax ballot measure could go to Missouri Supreme Court

An effort to remove a proposed gasoline tax increase from the November ballot could be heading to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Conservative activist Ron Calzone and Ash Grove State Representative Mike Moon have filed a request to transfer the case to the state Supreme Court. A three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District in Kansas City this week dismissed a lawsuit from Calzone and Moon, who say the proposed ballot measure violates the Missouri Constitution.

Calzone and Moon say the ballot issue contains multiple subjects, making it unconstitutional. Supporters of the gasoline tax disagree. The deadline for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to finalize November ballot measures is September 28.