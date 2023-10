Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Two guests are scheduled for a Wednesday meeting of the Trenton Park Board.

Patricia Kirby and Kelly King will discuss a proposed dog park for Trenton. Other topics on the agenda include reports from park committees and the park superintendent.

The meeting will be held in an open session at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Trenton City Hall.

