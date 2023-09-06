Promise City man who robbed bank in Princeton bound to Division One of Mercer County Court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Promise City, Iowa, man who allegedly robbed a bank in Princeton in May was bound over to Division One of the Mercer County Circuit Court on Sept. 5. Online court information shows that 67-year-old Phillip Michael Blink is scheduled for an arraignment on Sept. 6.

Blink has been charged with the felonies of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, attempted theft from a financial institution, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibition.

Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez previously reported that Blink took $4,150 when he robbed the First Interstate Bank on May 19. Blink allegedly wore a disguise, demanded money from a bank teller, and displayed a handgun. No one was reported as injured during the alleged robbery, investigation, or apprehension of Blink.

His truck was stopped in Knoxville, Iowa, by the Knoxville Police Department, and he was detained at that time.

Related