Projects in Princeton and Kirksville to receive USDA funding toward energy infrastructure

Projects in Princeton and Kirksville will receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to use toward energy infrastructure. USDA Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D. Clark Thomas announced the USDA is investing $24,793,000 to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers, and businesses lower energy costs.

The USDA is financing 19 investments in Missouri, totaling $218,000 through the Rural Energy for America Program. The program provides funding to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.

Henke Family Hog Farms, L. L. C. will use an $8,755 grant to install a 23.4-kilowatt solar array for its swine facility in Princeton. The array is expected to save $3,232 annually. It will replace 33,960-kilowatt-hours per year, 100% of the producer’s energy use.

North Missouri Tire, Incorporated of Kirksville will use a $9,266 grant to install LED lighting throughout its retail store and warehouse. The lighting is expected to save $10,573 annually. It will replace 110,302-kilowatt-hours per year, 74% of the company’s energy use.

