Procter & Gamble’s $180 million expansion in St. Louis creates 100 jobs

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a major expansion in St. Louis, investing $180 million and creating 100 new jobs at its north St. Louis riverfront location. The expansion includes constructing a new warehouse and converting an existing one into a manufacturing facility, as well as the addition of new equipment and a new office building.

Governor Mike Parson praised P&G’s commitment to Missouri. “This significant investment from Procter & Gamble in St. Louis is yet another testament to our ability to support industry-leading employers,” said Parson. He emphasized that the state’s low costs, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce have been instrumental in attracting and retaining global companies like P&G.

Procter & Gamble’s St. Louis facility, which produces well-known brands like Cascade®, Mr. Clean®, and Febreze®, has been operating for nearly 100 years. As the company approaches its centennial in 2027, Plant Manager Daniel Palop Rabat highlighted the importance of the expansion. “This investment not only enhances our operational efficiency but also creates new job opportunities, boosting the local economy,” said Rabat. “We are committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence.”

The expansion will be supported by the Missouri Works program, which provides tax credits and access to capital for companies creating jobs in the state.

Local leaders underscored the importance of this expansion for St. Louis. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones expressed excitement about the project’s impact on the city’s future. “We need strong partnerships with businesses who see the same prosperous future for St. Louis that we do,” said Jones.

P&G is a global leader in the manufacturing of trusted consumer goods brands, including Cascade®, Febreze®, and Pampers®. The company operates in approximately 70 countries, serving consumers worldwide. For more information, visit the Procter & Gamble website.

