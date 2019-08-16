Probation violation hearings dominate session of Grundy County court

Probation violation hearings dominated Thursday’s docket in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Shawn Michael Yuille saw his probation revoked on an original Grundy county charge of stealing a motor vehicle in April of 2015. Yuille was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections with the term to run concurrently with one imposed in Livingston County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident William Grimes the Fourth admitted violations of probation on original charges of felony stealing and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Probation was revoked and Grimes was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections on each charge. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days with Grimes to pay restitution of $617.48.

Milan resident Dustin Eli Nickell pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in the second degree as of April 4th. Nickell was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for three years with the term to run concurrently with a sentence on a drugs conviction imposed in Sullivan County Circuit Court. A Grundy County felony charge of resisting/interfering with an arrest was dismissed by the prosecutor.

In another case, Nickell pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended. Four other misdemeanor counts were dismissed. Judge Thomas Alley waived a fine but ordered Nickel to pay court costs.

Bobbie Jo Dunkin of Trenton pleaded guilty to unlawful possession on March 12th of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine or methamphetamine). The imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation. A charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. During a probation violation hearing, Bobbie Dunkin admitted violations and additional conditions were imposed as probation continues, among them, Dunkin is to obtain an evaluation and follow any recommendations.

Princeton resident Joseph Martin Herrity the third admitted violations of his probation. The court continued probation but imposed additional conditions. They are the successful completion of the Maple House program and to maintain his residency there. He’s also to perform 50 hours of community service. His original charge involved possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid.

Jamesport resident Breanna Clevenger admitted probation violations and the court added another year to the probation while imposing special conditions. Her original charge involved two counts of drug possession.

After admitting to violations, probation was continued with additional conditions for Rodney Wallace Cranor of Dawn who originally had multiple Grundy County charges. These included forgery, passing bad checks, and three counts of burglary in the second degree.