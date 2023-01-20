Private pesticide applicator training to be offered in Princeton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Farmers who want to purchase or apply restricted-use pesticides on property owned or rented by them must have a private pesticide applicator license. Currently, there are two options to obtain certification or renew a license.

The first option is a training session via Zoom. Anyone can join these meetings from their home computer. Visit this link to register for training in Mercer County.

Also, in-person programs are scheduled for 2023. There will be a face-to-face program held in Mercer County on February 8 at the MU Extension office meeting room located at 505 South Steward Street in Princeton. The program will begin at 2:00 pm. There is no charge for the program, but you must preregister to attend by calling 660-895-5123.

Individuals who are certifying for the first time must possess a copy of the Missouri Private Pesticide Applicator Reference Manual. They may be purchased at the MU Extension website at this link

For more information contact Valerie Tate, Field Specialist in Agronomy by email at [email protected] or call 660-895-5123. MU Extension programs are open to all.

