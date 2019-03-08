Private pesticide applicator training to be held in Gallatin

Training will be held in Gallatin for individuals looking to obtain or renew their private pesticide applicators license.

The meeting will be in the basement of the Daviess County Library at 306 West Grand in Gallatin on the evening of March 20th at 6 o’clock. Topics will include proper handling and safe use of pesticides with an emphasis on prevention of off-target movement of herbicides.

A training manual is required and will be available to purchase for $12.00. Attendees with an old manual can bring it, so they will not be charged for a new one. A private pesticide applicator license is required for agricultural producers to purchase and use restricted pesticides.

Contact the Daviess County Extension Center to register or for more information at 660-663-3232 or Andy Luke at 660-425-6434.