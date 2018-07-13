Prison sentences the rule of the day in Thursday session of court in Trenton

Among cases Thursday in the Grundy County Circuit Court, probation was revoked for a Chillicothe resident, Timothy Joe Ashlock, on an original charge of tampering with a motor vehicle.

A previously suspended sentence was set aside and the court ordered a ten-year sentence with Department of Corrections. Credit was given for time served to await disposition of the probation violation hearing.

A Trenton resident, Jordan Lane Cabra, pleaded guilty to resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Two other charges were dismissed by the prosecution. In a separate case for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance near schools, probation was revoked and Cabra was sentenced to five years in prison. The prison terms are concurrent.

Rural Trenton resident Cody James Burchett pleaded guilty to third-degree assault or a special victim and first-degree stalking. Sentencing in the circuit court is scheduled September 6th pending a sentence assessment report. Burchett also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest or detention and obstructing government operations. He was concurrently sentenced to 105 days in jail on each count with credit was given for time served.

Probation was revoked for Amanda Hampton of Trenton on two felony counts of passing bad checks, $500 or more, in Grundy County. She received a three year Department of Corrections sentence on each count. Execution of sentence was suspended and Ms. Hampton was placed on probation for five years.

Kansas City resident Henry Allen Mullenix pleaded guilty to one felony and two misdemeanor charges. For driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury, Mullenix was sentenced to six years with the Department of Corrections. The term runs concurrently with another prison sentence issued for a Clay County case. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation.

Mullenix was ordered to pay a recoupment fee of $224 and donate $300 to law enforcement restitution fund, and the boarding bill. For driving while revoked or suspended as well as careless driving involving an accident, Mullenix was sentenced to 113 days in the county jail then given credit for time served. Costs were assessed for crime victims fund and incarceration expenses.

Independence resident Joshua Ryan Lusk was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of burglary tools and attempted stealing of a vehicle. He’s to serve four years with the Department of Corrections; credit was given for time spent in custody awaiting disposition of the cases. Two other charges were dismissed by the state.

Brookfield resident Forrest Shoemaker received a six-year prison sentence when he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. The prosecution dismissed two other charges.

Sentenced to prison was Taya Cheyanne Sternquist of rural Trenton. Her probation was revoked and she was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections for a drug possession charge and endangering the welfare of a child. The sentences run concurrently with each other and credit was given for jail time served while waiting on the disposition of a probation violation hearing.

Trenton resident Damon Buss pleaded guilty to a non-support charge. Imposition of a sentence was suspended. Buss was placed on probation for five years. Buss is to pay $500 a month in child support.

Sentencing was held for David Michael Willey of Trenton who had pleaded guilty in May to charges of domestic assault and first-degree property damage. Imposition of a sentence was suspended and Willey was placed on five years probation. He’s to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Admitting violations of probation were Justice Kierra Matthes of Trenton and Brian St. Onge of Trenton. Each saw probation continue with added conditions that include successful completion of the court-ordered detention sanctions. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days. Matthes was accused of possession of a controlled substance. St. Onge has a charge of non-support.

Appearing for probation violation hearings were Bently Ralston of Trenton, accused of stealing money and Dillon Quade Campbell of Trenton, accused of a drug possession charge. The court yesterday extended by one year, probation for Ralston and Campbell. Jail time was ordered in some other court cases with credit given for time served.

Collette Sue Pittman of Laredo pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, endangering the welfare of a child, second degree; and hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to 34 days in jail on each charge with costs assessed including for the crime victim fund and incarceration expense.

David Troy Gathercole of rural Trenton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor attempt or failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 28 days in the county jail. Gathercole is to pay costs of his incarceration expense and donate $100 to a law enforcement restitution fund.

Jerrid Steven Fox of Trenton pleaded guilty to amended information accusing him of misdemeanor harassment. Fox was sentenced to 23 days in the county jail and is to pay $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund as well as the incarceration expense.

Milan resident Daniel Earl Windsor Junior pleaded guilty to two felony charges, child molestation, third degree, involving someone under 14 years old as well as an amended charge of sexual misconduct involving a person under 15 years old. A sentencing hearing in Grundy County Circuit Court is scheduled September 6th.

Levi Grant Bell of Trenton admitted violation of probation on two original counts of second-degree burglary. His cases were continued until August 9th.

