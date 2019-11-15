Prison sentences handed down in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Two defendants were sentenced to serve time in prison after the Grundy County Circuit Court revoked probation on Thursday, yet others received prison sentences that were suspended in favor of probation.

Devin Allen Robinson of Clinton surrendered probation and the court ordered a five-year prison sentence. His original charge in Grundy county was for tampering with a motor vehicle. Trenton resident Samuel Adams admitted probation violations and was ordered to serve five years in prison. His original charge was felony assault.

Emily Marie Hendee of Bonne Terre admitted to a violation of probation. On an original charge of non support, she received a four-year sentence with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and she was placed on five years probation. Conditions imposed include regular payments on current child support and an amount in arrears. On two felony counts of passing bad checks, Ms. Hendee saw probation continue with additional conditions including paying $100 a month in restitution.

Trenton resident Joanna Kay Gard-Murphy pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. She received a five-year sentence which was stayed in favor of five years probation. Conditions include completion of a 30-day program at Hannibal and payment of $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and random urine analysis at least monthly.

A Lebanon resident, Jonathan LeRoy Davis, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of stealing while a burglary charge was dismissed. Davis received a four-year sentence on each count with the corrections department. The execution was stayed and he was placed on five years probation and Davis was ordered to pay restitution of $7,547. Another stealing charge was amended to receiving stolen property. He pleaded guilty then received a six-month sentence which was suspended in favor of six months probation and to pay restitution of $1,111.

A resident of Ackworth, Georgia, Benjamin Burt Harper, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. Harper received a four-year term with the Department of Corrections which was suspended in favor of five years probation. He’s to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and wear an electronic monitor device (SCRAM) for 90 days.

Trenton resident Zane Wolf Rottman pleaded guilty to a pair of felony stealing charges and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. For the thefts, Rottman was placed on five years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $1,897. For the possession count, Rottman received two years of probation and was ordered to pay $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Trenton resident Patrick McPherson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of non-support. The imposition of sentence was suspended and McPherson was placed on five years probation and ordered to make payments on the support that’s owed.

Dustin Farris of Trenton pleaded guilty to a charge that was amended to a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child second degree. Farris received a one year sentence in the county jail. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years probation.

Christi Sims of Galt pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. Two other counts were dismissed and sentencing was set for December 12th.

After a hearing on Thursday, the circuit court continued probation for Clifford Neff of Trenton on two felony counts of drug possession. Conditions include maintaining employment, a continuation of out-patient treatment, and random urine analysis.

At another hearing, probation also was continued by the court for Linda Sue Wilcox of Spickard on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Conditions of probation include the completion of the third circuit treatment court program.

