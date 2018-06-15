Prison sentence handed down in Division One of Grundy County court

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to prison after pleaded guilty to three felony charges stemming from incidents in April and May in Grundy County.

Larry Edward Brown Junior of Lakefield, Minnesota appeared yesterday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Guilty pleas were entered on April charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting, interfering with an arrest for a felony. He pled guilty to a charged filed last month for escape or attempted escape from confinement, and on each charge, Brown was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The terms run concurrently or at the same time.

Trenton resident Matthew John Woody pleaded guilty to four charges, two of which were reduced to misdemeanors. Woody entered the pleas on March 31st to misdemeanor unlawful use or an unloaded weapon while intoxicated and felony possession of a controlled substance. Guilty pleas were entered to April 1st charges of felony assault in the third degree and misdemeanor escape or attempted escape from confinement. A sentencing assessment was requested by the court from probation and parole. August 9th is the scheduled date for sentencing.

Trenton resident William Kyle Swartz had his probation revoked stemming from an original charge of second-degree burglary in 2012 Swartz was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. Execution of that sentence was suspended and Swartz was placed on five years probation. Special conditions include payment of court costs and restitution ordered in two other cases at 300 dollars per month. Swartz admitted to violations of probation in 2012 cases involving felony stealing and first-degree property damage in Grundy County.

Amber Bottcher of Bethany appeared in Grundy County Circuit Court on a change of venue case from Mercer County. She admitted to violation of probation. The court continued probation including court-ordered detention sanction while retaining jurisdiction for 120 days. Her original drug-involved charge was endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

Victor Lee Tunnell of Galt admitted to violations and probation was continued with additional conditions including attending anger management counseling and to obtain drug and alcohol assessment and follow all recommendations. Tunnell’s original charge involved forgery.

Lynn Dean Shipley of Gallatin admitted to violation of probation stemming from an original charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Shipley’s probation was continued with additional conditions. He’s to appear August 9th in court for a status review of a sex offender assessment.

Trenton resident Stanley Patterson saw his probation continue after admitting to a violation. Additional conditions include 20-hours community service and he also was assessed costs of incarceration. Patterson’s original charges were driving while intoxicated persistent offender and driving while revoked or suspended.

Upon admitting to violations of probation, Milan resident Donald Brown saw additional conditions placed on his probation. His original charge involved multiple counts of passing bad checks at $500 or more, apiece.

A resident of Hale, Paul Burstert, admitted probation violations. His probation was continued with additional conditions including all costs and restitution be paid at the rate of $100 per month. His original charge was passing a bad check for $500 or more.

Trenton resident Bently Ralston admitted a violation of a probation stemming from a stealing charge in 2012. Disposition was continued until the July 12th docket.

Among other court cases, Joseph Sheridan Parr of Cameron pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge. A sentencing assessment was requested of probation and parole. Sentencing is scheduled August 9th.

Austin Lee Frisbie of Cainsville was charged with a misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated. In a motion hearing, a previous sentence was set aside. During Thursday’s hearing, the imposition of a sentence was suspended and Frisbie was placed on probation for two years. In lieu of a fine, Frisbie is to pay or donate $350 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

