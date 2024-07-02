Princeton’s Fourth of July celebration schedule of events

Share To Your Social Network

Princeton is gearing up for its 2024 Fourth of July Celebration, which will be held at the Princeton High School Football Field. The event promises an exciting lineup of activities and performances for the community to enjoy.

The celebration kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a welcoming address by Marcia Cox. This will be followed by a VFW Flag Ceremony at 6:35 p.m. and a prayer led by Gary Watkins at 6:40 p.m. The National Anthem, performed by Mike and Vicky Douthart, will begin at 6:45 p.m.

At 6:50 p.m., candidates for Circuit Court Judge, Steve Hudson and Matt Krohn will be featured.

Entertainment will commence at 7:05 p.m. with a performance by Jessie Odell and Tim Cason. Following this, at 7:30 p.m., a group of commissioners running for office, including Lance Stiles, Gary Porter, Jerod Vangenderen, Denny Power, and Amy Cool, will be introduced.

The entertainment continues at 8:00 p.m. with another performance by Jessie Odell and Tim Cason. The evening will culminate in a fireworks display by Glen Kirby and his crew at 8:45 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to complimentary watermelon, slushes, and funnel cakes. In the event of unfavorable weather, the celebrations will be rescheduled for July 6.

