Princeton woman charged for delivering contraband items to inmates in the Mercer County Jail

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Princeton woman has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of delivering or possessing an item at a county jail, which a prisoner is prohibited from receiving. Online court records show that the Mercer County charges against Carrie Evans stem from July.

A probable cause affidavit from Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez accuses Evans of purchasing cake pops and fruit bowls for inmates at the Mercer County Jail. She is also accused of giving inmates personal clothing that had been confiscated when they were booked into jail.

The probable cause affidavit notes that a cell search was conducted by employees, during which frosting containers from the jail’s kitchen were found in the possession of inmates. A witness reportedly claimed that Evans had provided the containers to the inmates.

Court information indicates that Missouri statutes state, “Nothing is to be given to prisoners without the permission of the sheriff, the deputies, or the jail administrator.” Missouri statutes also state, “Clothing, jewelry, money, and/or other property that you were in possession of…were inventoried…will not be accessed, other than to release it.”

Related