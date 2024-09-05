Princeton to host Calamity Jane Days September 20th through 22nd

Share To Your Social Network

The contestants for the Miss Calamity Jane Pageant have been announced. They include Mia Covey, Audrey Kelly, Mercedes Luper, Emily Oswalt, Bree Vaughn, Marie Walker, and Kaylynn Whipple. The pageant will be held at the Princeton United Methodist Church on September 14th at 7 p.m.

Calamity Jane Days Schedule of Events:

Calamity Jane Days in Princeton, Missouri, will occur from September 20th through 22nd. Below is a list of scheduled activities and events:

Friday, September 20:

Tractor cruise begins at 9 a.m.

Fun show at the Princeton Arena

Performance by Kathy and Jodi Hullinger at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 21:

Rotary breakfast and the Nancy Shew Walk, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Music by Walter Plant

Baby show

Performances by The Real Beals at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Horseshoe demonstrations

Quilt show

Bank robbery reenactment

Art and photography show

Shoot Out Gang performances at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Allegory book crafts

Husband calling contest

National Anthem performed by Felisha Bertrand at 1 p.m., followed by the parade

Battle of the Bands

Melodrama performances at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Neva Alden and fiddler Joshua Rex at 2 p.m.

Frozen t-shirt contest

Cowboy obstacle course

Beard contest

Alumni softball game

Kathy and Jodi Hullinger at 3 p.m.

Cowboy hat and boot contests

Cowboy-mounted shooting

Cakewalk

Chainsaw and Hector Garcia art auctions at 5 p.m.

The High Strung band at 5:30 p.m.

Wine walk at 6 p.m.

Centerline performance at 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 22:

Calamity Jane Open, trail ride, and car show, starting at 9 a.m.

Green Hills Horse Show at 11 a.m.

Hired Gun performance at 1:30 p.m.

Melodrama at 2 p.m.

For more details on the Miss Calamity Jane Pageant and Calamity Jane Days, visit the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

