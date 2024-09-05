Princeton to host Calamity Jane Days September 20th through 22nd

The contestants for the Miss Calamity Jane Pageant have been announced. They include Mia Covey, Audrey Kelly, Mercedes Luper, Emily Oswalt, Bree Vaughn, Marie Walker, and Kaylynn Whipple. The pageant will be held at the Princeton United Methodist Church on September 14th at 7 p.m.
Calamity Jane Days Schedule of Events:
Calamity Jane Days in Princeton, Missouri, will occur from September 20th through 22nd. Below is a list of scheduled activities and events:
Friday, September 20:
- Tractor cruise begins at 9 a.m.
- Fun show at the Princeton Arena
- Performance by Kathy and Jodi Hullinger at 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 21:
- Rotary breakfast and the Nancy Shew Walk, starting at 7:30 a.m.
- Music by Walter Plant
- Baby show
- Performances by The Real Beals at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 3:30 p.m.
- Horseshoe demonstrations
- Quilt show
- Bank robbery reenactment
- Art and photography show
- Shoot Out Gang performances at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- Allegory book crafts
- Husband calling contest
- National Anthem performed by Felisha Bertrand at 1 p.m., followed by the parade
- Battle of the Bands
- Melodrama performances at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Neva Alden and fiddler Joshua Rex at 2 p.m.
- Frozen t-shirt contest
- Cowboy obstacle course
- Beard contest
- Alumni softball game
- Kathy and Jodi Hullinger at 3 p.m.
- Cowboy hat and boot contests
- Cowboy-mounted shooting
- Cakewalk
- Chainsaw and Hector Garcia art auctions at 5 p.m.
- The High Strung band at 5:30 p.m.
- Wine walk at 6 p.m.
- Centerline performance at 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 22:
- Calamity Jane Open, trail ride, and car show, starting at 9 a.m.
- Green Hills Horse Show at 11 a.m.
- Hired Gun performance at 1:30 p.m.
- Melodrama at 2 p.m.
For more details on the Miss Calamity Jane Pageant and Calamity Jane Days, visit the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.