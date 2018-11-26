Princeton to feature “Winter Wonderland” Saturday, December 1st

Santa is coming to Princeton Saturday, December 1st from 5 to 7 when the Princeton Chamber of Commerce and Mothers Club present Winter Wonderland on the Princeton Square.

Events on Saturday, December 1st include a Christmas parade starting at 5 o’clock with Santa arriving in the fire truck. The Princeton Bandstand will feature the singing of Christmas carols with the Princeton High School band. The Princeton Senior Center is the place for pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and cookies donated from Casey’s, plus crafts. Kids may shop for a gift with gifts costing $5 or less. 4T‘s restaurant will have a special serving of a hot dog buffet with all the trimmings.

To enter in the Christmas parade, contact Kelly Bertrand at 748-4009.