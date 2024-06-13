Princeton to celebrate Fourth of July with community event

Share To Your Social Network

Princeton, Missouri, is gearing up for an exciting Fourth of July celebration with various activities planned for the community. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and the Mercer County Recreation Board will host the event at the Princeton R-5 football field on July 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to live entertainment, slushies, funnel cakes, and free watermelon. The event will also feature a fireworks show to cap off the evening’s festivities. In addition to the fun and food, Mercer County commissioner candidates will address the crowd, providing an opportunity for community members to hear from their potential leaders.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for July 6. For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Princeton Chamber of Commerce by phone at 660-748-4009 or through their Facebook page.

