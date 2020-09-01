Princeton School District working with Mercer County Health Department as staff member confirmed COVID-19 positive

The Princeton School District plans on having classes on Tuesday, September 1, as scheduled although the community learned on Monday that a staff member at the elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19. The Princeton School District reports it’s working closely with the Mercer County Health Department and all close contacts have been notified.

Meanwhile, the Mercer and Harrison County Health Departments have been jointly working together to identify, isolate and quarantine individuals that have attended a church Jubilee at the Zion Baptist Church near Cainsville on August 22, 23, and 24th. If you have not been contacted by either of the health departments, officials recommend you closely monitor for symptoms and quarantine from others for 14 days. It’s noted people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 may experience fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath; fatigue; muscle/body aches; headache; new loss of taste and smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting. Contact a healthcare provider if you experience any of the symptoms and think you may have had exposure during the recent event at the Zion Church.

Isolation is defined as the separation of a person or group of people known or reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease and potentially infectious from those who are not infected to prevent the spread of communicable disease. Isolation for public health purposes may be voluntary or compelled by federal, state, or local public health orders.

