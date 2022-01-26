Princeton Rotary Club to host Trivia Night as scholarship fundraiser for Princeton students

A trivia night will be held to raise scholarship funds for the Princeton Rotary Club and support Princeton R-5 students. The event will start at the Princeton Elementary School on February 19, 2022, at 6 pm.

Teams with up to six members can participate for $60 per team. Desserts and soft drinks will be available to purchase.

Preregistration is required by contacting Princeton R-5 Superintendent Jerry Girdner at 660-748-3211. Names of team members and the team name should be submitted.

The Princeton Education Foundation and Princeton Rotary sponsor the trivia night on February 19th.


