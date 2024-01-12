Princeton Rotary Club donates $5,000 to ball field revitalization project

The Princeton Rotary Club, renowned for its commitment to community development, has made a significant contribution to the local ball field relocation and revitalization project. With the aid of a substantial matching grant from Rotary District 6040, the club is delighted to announce its donation of over $5,000 to this important cause.

This contribution has been purposefully directed towards the purchase of new playground equipment. This move aims to enhance the attractiveness and functionality of the ball fields, now in a new location. The Princeton Rotary Club’s dedication to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community space is reflected in this generous donation.

What distinguishes this initiative is the combination of financial assistance and active participation by the Rotary Club members. Their commitment goes beyond mere financial aid; members are deeply involved in the hands-on work vital for the success of the new ball fields.

Marcia Cox, a spokesperson for the Princeton Rotary Club, expressed the club’s enthusiasm for the project: “The Princeton Rotary Club is thrilled to be a part of this community-enhancing project. Our members are not only contributing funds but are also rolling up their sleeves to actively participate in making the new ball fields a resounding success.”

This collaborative effort between the Princeton Rotary Club, Rotary District 6040, and the local community highlights the strength of joint efforts in driving positive community change. As the project advances, the Princeton Rotary Club continues to adhere to its service mission and eagerly anticipates the positive impact the revitalized ball fields will have on the community.