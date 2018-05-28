Princeton R-5 School hires new Band Director

Jessie O’Dell has been hired as the new Band Director at Princeton R-5 School.

O’Dell graduated from East Buchanan High School and earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees at Missouri Western State University and marched in Missouri Western’s marching band during her tenure there. She was a graduate assistant for Truman State University’s marching band for two years.

O’Dell began her education career at Brashear High School, and while the band was under her direction, received a one rating at a state festival in 2017 which was the first time in more than 10 years the Brashear High School band received a one rating at the contest.

O’Dell’s most recent job was at Winston High School where she restarted the school’s marching band and drumline. The Winston band received a one rating at a state festival this year.

O’Dell says she is honored to become part of Princeton School District, and she sees her hiring as an opportunity to continue a music program students, administration, and the community are proud of.

Princeton Junior and Senior High School Principal Brent Mitchell says the administration feels the district hired the right individual to continue the Princeton band’s success.

Like this: Like Loading...