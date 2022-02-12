Princeton R-5 Board of Education to meet on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will discuss a 2022-2023 school calendar proposal and the school start time next week.

The board will meet in the high school library on February 14th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include updates on the United States Department of Agriculture grant for transportation, the ball field relocation, and the Athletics and Activities Program as well as preliminary budget discussion for 2022-2023.

The agenda also includes a closed session for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records protected from disclosure by law.

