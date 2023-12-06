Princeton R-5 Board of Education set to review audit, insurance

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education is scheduled to meet on December 11th at 5 PM in the high school library. High on their agenda is the consideration of an audit report and the renewal of insurance policies.

During this session, the board will also address updates to board policy and regulations. Another significant point of discussion will be the review of testing in the district’s water supply, ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff.

The meeting will include a closed session to discuss matters concerning employees and records.