Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves various quotes

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved quotes at its meeting Monday evening for installation of garage doors at the bus barn and flooring for the elementary bathrooms.

The approved quote for the installation of three new garage doors for the bus barn was from CSI of Trenton for $4,640, which will include the installation of two 10 by 10 doors and one 9 by 7 door. The 10 by 10 doors will also have openers installed.

The approved quote for the installation of a commercial grade flooring material for the elementary bathrooms was from Steve Holcomb of Gallatin for $5,266.50.

Staff salary schedules were reviewed by the board and discussed raising the base salary. It will revisit the salary schedule at the budget meeting June 28th.

The board approved board policies as presented and received updates on construction and summer maintenance.

No announcements were made following a closed session.

