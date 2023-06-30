Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves preliminary budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

During a meeting held on June 27th, the Princeton R-5 Board of Education made several significant approvals related to budgets, salary schedules, and other matters.

Firstly, the board gave its approval to the preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The budget forecasts total revenues of $5,653,616 while projecting total expenditures at $5,597,826. As a result, there is a projected surplus of nearly $55,800.

Additionally, the board made amendments to the 2022-2023 budget, reflecting the actual figures. The revenues received for that period amounted to $7,669,873, surpassing the budgeted amount by $1,332,788. Total expenditures reached $6,337,085. The unrestricted reserve balance for Funds 1 and 2 currently stands at 51.59%.

The board also decided to zero out the activity balances.

In terms of salary schedules, the certified staff salary schedule was increased for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Princeton R-5 plans to utilize a state grant of $38,000 to supplement the pay of beginning teachers. Beyond the $38,000 threshold, the district has added an additional $1,000 per step to the salary schedule.

The district explained that qualifying local education agencies can apply for grant funds under the fiscal year 2024 state budget to enhance teacher salaries, setting a minimum baseline of $38,000. The grant ensures that teaching staff receives at least this baseline amount, with 100% of the additional salary and related payroll benefits covered by the state grant funds. It’s important to note that the grant is subject to appropriation on an annual basis.

Furthermore, the board approved a non-certified salary schedule that raised the base pay for step one to $13.42, reflecting a 3% increase.

Administrators also received raises, with the elementary principal, high school principal, and superintendent seeing increases of 2.32%, 1.92%, and 2.06%, respectively.

The board decided to raise the salary of school bus drivers by 2.99% to $69 per day and $13.42 per hour for activity trips. Additionally, any route exceeding 80 miles per day will be compensated with an additional $10 per day.

The board agreed to move forward with the 2023 Environmental Protection Agency Electric Bus Grant, which will cover 100% of the cost of an electric school bus, along with the charging station and related infrastructure. Currently, Princeton R-5 operates one electric bus, and the grant application aims to secure funding for an additional five school buses. Notification of the grant winners is expected in January.

Lastly, the board reviewed the possibility of allowing sixth-grade students to participate in junior high school sports but did not take any immediate action. The district will continue to assess program participation and explore options for the future, as the Missouri State High School Activities Association has recently adjusted its bylaws to permit sixth graders to engage in school sports. However, Princeton R-5 presently does not allow sixth graders to participate in junior high school sports.

