Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves Newtown-Harris School District to transportation coop

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education September 13th approved the addition of the Newtown-Harris School District to its transportation coop.

Newtown will pay the Princeton School District for access to a mechanic. The annual fee of $8,000 will provide preventative maintenance, oil changes, bus inspections, computer diagnostics, and routine repairs. Grundy County R-5, Spickard, and Newtown-Harris buses all have an agreement with the Princeton School District to provide services.

The board approved a resolution for acceptance and compliance with requirements to obtain financial assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The grant application will be for assistance in purchasing an electric school bus. Superintendent Jerry Girdner notes Princeton R-5 does not yet know how much money could be awarded for the bus.

The board approved the Special Education Model Compliance Plan that was made available to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

An update was given on the relocation of the ball fields. The Federal Land, Water, and Conservation Fund grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources received approval last week. It is hoped that a notice to proceed will be granted in the near future to allow construction to begin this fall.

The board will complete the refresher board training video before the October meeting to fulfill requirements stipulated by Missouri State Statute.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved Danette Snapp as varsity assistant for girls basketball. A resignation was approved for Food Service Cashier Holly Hernandez.

