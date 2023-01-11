Princeton National Honor Society to sponsor raffle to benefit student with medical issue

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton National Honor Society will sponsor a lottery ticket raffle to benefit a Putnam County student who experienced a cardiac arrest at basketball practice before Thanksgiving.

The raffle to support the Walter Hartwig family will be during halftime of the boys basketball game against Putnam County at Princeton High School January 17th. Play will start at 6 o’clock that evening.

The raffle will involve a basket containing $270 worth of scratch lottery tickets and $50 worth of gift cards.

Raffle tickets will cost $10 each or $40 for five. Proceeds will be donated to the Hartwig family.

Tickets can be purchased from Princeton NHS members or by contacting NHS Advisor Heather Hall at [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased at the basketball game January 17th.

Someone must be at least 18 years old to purchase a raffle ticket. Someone does not eed to be present to win.

Related