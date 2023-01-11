Princeton National Honor Society to sponsor raffle to benefit student with medical issue

Local News January 11, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Fundraiser News Graphic
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Princeton National Honor Society will sponsor a lottery ticket raffle to benefit a Putnam County student who experienced a cardiac arrest at basketball practice before Thanksgiving.

The raffle to support the Walter Hartwig family will be during halftime of the boys basketball game against Putnam County at Princeton High School January 17th. Play will start at 6 o’clock that evening.

The raffle will involve a basket containing $270 worth of scratch lottery tickets and $50 worth of gift cards.

Raffle tickets will cost $10 each or $40 for five. Proceeds will be donated to the Hartwig family.

Tickets can be purchased from Princeton NHS members or by contacting NHS Advisor Heather Hall at [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased at the basketball game January 17th.

Someone must be at least 18 years old to purchase a raffle ticket. Someone does not eed to be present to win.

Post Views: 37
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.