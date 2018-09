The entire City of Princeton and City of Mercer have been placed under a 48-hour precautionary boil advisory.

Princeton City Clerk Danette Snapp reports the advisory is due to a washout, clean out of the Princeton water tower Tuesday. Mercer City Clerk Colleen Hinshaw says Mercer buys its water from Princeton.

The precautionary boil advisory remains in effect until Friday morning at 9 o’clock.